Cream Cheese Is The Single Addition For Creamier Deviled Eggs

Deviled eggs are one of the best appetizers out there. So, if you're someone who loves hosting a dinner party, it's good to know all of the deviled egg hacks out there for this classic dish. But if your goal is to make them extra creamy, the process is quite simple: Just add cream cheese.

Cream cheese is a key ingredient in Tasting Table's recipe for everything bagel-inspired deviled eggs. The cream cheese is whipped together with the egg yolks to create the filling. Requiring just these two ingredients, the filling couldn't be simpler — but the taste is anything but simple. Thanks to the cream cheese, the result is a filling that is especially smooth and creamy, basically melting in your mouth. Along with the creamy texture, the cream cheese will bring in some subtle tanginess and sweetness that will complement the savoriness of the egg.

The recipe calls for a quarter cup of whipped cream cheese, but if you want the filling to be extra rich, you can add a bit more — perhaps start with an extra tablespoon and go from there. Additionally, while our recipe calls for whipped, you can also use regular cream cheese as long as the cream cheese is softened to make sure it blends well with the yolks.