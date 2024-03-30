Reuse Coffee Grounds To Make An Easy Saccharum

You might use coffee grounds to upgrade your compost pile, rub them on your skin like an exfoliant, or just toss the leftovers in the trash like the majority of us. Whether or not you strive to maintain a zero-waste household kitchen, there's a tastier way to reuse coffee grounds after the last sip of your morning brew. With a few easy steps, turn those underused grounds into a coffee saccharum that can be used similar to coffee extract or liqueur in many ways — like giving a flavorful boost to boozy caffeinated beverages.

Typically, a saccharum might refer to an oleo saccharum. This concoction combines peels from citrus fruits like oranges, lemons, and grapefruits with sugar to extract the oils from the peels that are then strained and used in cocktails. The same method can be applied to your used grounds to get a coffee-flavored simple syrup that's similar to coffee liqueur with or without the alcohol content. For this technique, finely-ground coffee is ideal because it allows for the flavors to come out easier. But don't hesitate to try it with whatever grounds you already have, including those left inside your K-cups.