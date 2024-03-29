The Simple Way To Tell When Béchamel Sauce Is Done

Learning the ins and outs of how to make a good sauce is an important step to becoming a more confident cook. Some basic sauces are workhorses, not dainty plate dressings — for instance, the sturdy flour-thickened white sauce known in French as béchamel. If you want to make perfect biscuits and gravy, creamy mac and cheese, or a classic crunchy and creamy croque monsieur sandwich, you need to understand the technique for making béchamel.

Made up of just three simple ingredients, béchamel is one of the easiest sauces in the set of French mother sauces to learn. The key to success is getting the sauce cooked to the proper texture, which is easy to check by just dipping a common kitchen spoon into the saucepan. If you can draw a line through the sauce clinging to the back of the spoon, that's a sign that the flour has done its job of thickening properly. Depending on your recipe, you may want a thin film of sauce or a thick layer but, either way, the spoon trick is your key for checking the progress.