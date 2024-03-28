For A Luxurious Spin On Weeknight Salmon, Make It A Lemony Risotto

Baked salmon filets make such a fast and easy weeknight dinner. With just a sprinkle of seasoning and 10 minutes in the oven, the healthy protein is ready to plate. Tasting Table recipe developer Jennine Rye came up with the perfect solution to the perennial question of how to turn salmon into a full meal. Folding baked salmon into a herby, lemon risotto results in a decadent but doable mid-week entree that also makes wonderful leftovers.

If you think of risotto as a time-consuming recipe that requires constant attention, you'll love Rye's technique of stirring and waiting for the starchy rice to absorb each addition of liquid without too much fuss. You could even start the risotto, then pop the salmon into your preheated oven to cook while the rice is simmering to finish this elegant recipe in about 30 minutes total. Or, you could use leftover lemon-garlic baked salmon as a creative way to repurpose extras for a truly timesaving dinner.