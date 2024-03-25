WhistlePig Whiskey Launches Maple Syrup Collab With Super Troopers Amid Shortage

Climate change is disrupting the production of some of our favorite foods, like chocolate and coffee, due to shifts in weather that change average temperatures. According to the Forest Data Network, even maple syrup, our favorite breakfast syrup and cocktail sweetener, has been under pressure due to colder winters in Canada and the northern U.S. Production plummeted by 15% in the United States in 2023. But despite the dire news, high-end whiskey distiller WhistlePig in Vermont hopes to raise our spirits (literally) with a new campaign for their whiskey-barrel-aged local maple syrup.

In collaboration with the fictional maple syrup-chugging Vermont State Troopers from the 2001 cult comedy classic, "Super Troopers," WhistlePig has released a limited-edition bottle of its popular syrup featuring a signature trooper mustache and sunglass design. The Broken Lizard comedy group — whose members portray the troopers and WhistlePig celebrated the film with a tongue-in-cheek PSA based on the idea that the Super Troopers had taken over WhistlePig's syrup production to ensure there would be no shortage of syrup for their chugging antics in future sequels.