Why You Should Think Twice Before Reheating Scotch Eggs In The Microwave

Scotch eggs are a beloved British delicacy consisting of soft-boiled eggs encased in sausage meat, coated in breadcrumbs, and deep-fried to golden perfection. But this savory dish needs to be treated with care, especially when it comes to reheating. And that means steering clear of the microwave.

Apart from the fried, once-crispy, dish turning soggy, reheating whole Scotch eggs in the microwave is a recipe for disaster because of the way the egg is originally cooked. The egg is intact, trapping moisture in the yolk. For that reason, reheating the egg in the microwave can generate a lot of steam. All that steam energy can build up, creating a risk of the Scotch egg exploding inside the microwave. While ruining the egg is bad enough, nobody wants that mess to have to clean up. You can halve Scotch eggs before microwaving them, but there is still the risk of an explosion if the egg is microwaved for too long. In general, eggs are one of a handful of foods that you should never reheat in the microwave. Fortunately, there are safer and more successful ways to reheat Scotch eggs.