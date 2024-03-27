Why You Should Think Twice Before Reheating Scotch Eggs In The Microwave
Scotch eggs are a beloved British delicacy consisting of soft-boiled eggs encased in sausage meat, coated in breadcrumbs, and deep-fried to golden perfection. But this savory dish needs to be treated with care, especially when it comes to reheating. And that means steering clear of the microwave.
Apart from the fried, once-crispy, dish turning soggy, reheating whole Scotch eggs in the microwave is a recipe for disaster because of the way the egg is originally cooked. The egg is intact, trapping moisture in the yolk. For that reason, reheating the egg in the microwave can generate a lot of steam. All that steam energy can build up, creating a risk of the Scotch egg exploding inside the microwave. While ruining the egg is bad enough, nobody wants that mess to have to clean up. You can halve Scotch eggs before microwaving them, but there is still the risk of an explosion if the egg is microwaved for too long. In general, eggs are one of a handful of foods that you should never reheat in the microwave. Fortunately, there are safer and more successful ways to reheat Scotch eggs.
Try using the oven to reheat Scotch eggs instead
You should never use the microwave to reheat Scotch eggs, unless you want to have Scotch egg bits to scrub for some reason. So, what's the alternative to keep these savory treats intact and enjoy them without the risk of a messy microwave mishap?
One option is to gently warm them in the oven at around 400 degrees Fahrenheit for about 10 to 15 minutes or until heated through. This method ensures even heating without the risk of explosion. Microwaves can be volatile for reheating food because the water molecules inside the food can vibrate at just the right frequency to cause the food to explode. The oven heats more evenly and slowly, mitigating the risk of an accident.
Another option is to enjoy Scotch eggs cold or at room temperature, as they're still delicious straight out of the fridge. Pair them with a side of mustard or chutney, which pairs well with savory items like a Scotch egg because of its flavor profile.