Why Charles Bukowski Had A Love-Hate Relationship With American Beer

In his quasi-autobiographical novel "Ham on Rye," the first drinks that young Charles Bukowski (written as his oft-alter ego "Henry Chinaski," who inspired a bar in Glasgow) ever enjoyed were wine and whiskey. These are the two libations to which Bukowski mentions returning to throughout the bulk of his written works. Still, while Bukowski has earned a famous reputation as a drinker, he is not famed for being a discerning drinker. The poet was a self-proclaimed American beer fan as often as he was a self-proclaimed American beer hater — visiting the best breweries across the U.S. may have swayed him.

Bukowski argued that the quality of American beer had declined since World War II, which placed a larger focus on American breweries as a nationalist sentiment spread across the country; it's reasonable that quality might have decreased as production volume increased. In general, the American appetite for beer has faltered heavily in recent years — and Bukowski low-key saw it coming decades ago.

Still, when he did slum it and swig the swill, Miller, Schlitz, and Heineken were his go-tos. An outspoken fan of the local dive bar, Bukowski was a known barfly fixture at Hank's on Grand Avenue and The Frolic Room on Hollywood Boulevard in his hometown of LA. A beer and a shot of whisky were thought to be his regular order (Boilermaker fans, rise up) and his preferred whisky was Cutty Sark.