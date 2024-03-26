Why You Should Consider Adding Yeast To Your Mashed Potatoes

The creamy, buttery flavor of a serving of classic mashed potatoes is always delicious, but adding extras like herbs, cheese, and garlic can take your mashed potatoes to the next level. One such ingredient that can elevate your mashed potatoes even further is an unusual one: yeast. This simple addition will lend your spuds an earthy, savory note and a bready aroma, which is ideal if you prefer your mash to have a little chutzpah.

Yeast is a living single-cell organism that's used as a leavening agent to make baked goods rise. When activated in a warm liquid, the yeast begins to bloom. Then it feeds on the sugars in the bread dough, creating bubbles of carbon dioxide that lend the loaves their airy structure and savory flavor. Adding yeast to mashed potatoes has a similar effect; the carbon dioxide bubbles flourish as the warm taters rest for a short period, which alters their texture. The result is a fluffier, almost aerated serving of mashed potatoes.

The additional perk to this surge of air bubbles is that they cause your spuds to increase in size. While the mash won't rise up loftily like a baker's loaf, it will slightly puff up and swell. Moreover, the yeast gives the potatoes a tangy, earthy, and slightly nutty taste, which works well if you're planning on serving it with gamier meats that have a strong flavor profile.