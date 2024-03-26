The 2-Ingredient Pancakes That Pack A Fruity Punch

If you're craving homemade pancakes but don't have all the ingredients you need, don't worry. Instead, simplify things in the best way and make fruity, 2-ingredient pancakes instead. All you need is two eggs and one banana, and that's about it.

We suggest grabbing a ripe banana if you have it since they are sweeter. To prepare, you'll want to blend the banana and eggs; this will smooth out any lumps from the banana, making for a more even consistency. Because the batter is quite delicate, it's important to keep the pancakes small so you're able to flip them without them falling apart. Start by oiling the pan and setting it to medium heat. Cook the pancakes for three to four minutes on the first side. Then, after the underside has turned golden brown, flip them and cook them for about one or two minutes more.

It's important to note that since these pancakes lack the normal ingredients, the taste and consistency will be a bit different that what you're used to. Firstly, they will have a strong banana flavor, so this recipe will only work for you if you like traditional banana pancakes. They're also quite thin, so the consistency is more similar to thick crepes than traditional pancakes. They also have a creamier, more custard-like texture than their traditional counterpart.