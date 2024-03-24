How To Store Cake Pops Like A Baking Connoisseur

Making cake pops is an excellent way to save cake layers that have crumbled or otherwise gone awry. But what's the secret to keeping these petite versions fresh? Thanks to their coating, they tend to stay fresh for longer than the cake itself. But with proper storage, cake pops can stay fresh for more than a month depending on the method you choose.

If you plan on devouring your cake pops within a few days, storing them for the short term at room temperature is the way to go. Simply place them in an airtight container or wrap them individually in plastic wrap to keep them fresh and moist. At room temperature, cake pops can easily last for three to five days, depending on the humidity of your environment; humidity can cause the coating to sweat while moisture is also a friend to bacteria and mold.

But what if you want to make a batch ahead of time or have leftovers? There are two options: The fridge or the freezer.