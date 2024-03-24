How To Store Cake Pops Like A Baking Connoisseur
Making cake pops is an excellent way to save cake layers that have crumbled or otherwise gone awry. But what's the secret to keeping these petite versions fresh? Thanks to their coating, they tend to stay fresh for longer than the cake itself. But with proper storage, cake pops can stay fresh for more than a month depending on the method you choose.
If you plan on devouring your cake pops within a few days, storing them for the short term at room temperature is the way to go. Simply place them in an airtight container or wrap them individually in plastic wrap to keep them fresh and moist. At room temperature, cake pops can easily last for three to five days, depending on the humidity of your environment; humidity can cause the coating to sweat while moisture is also a friend to bacteria and mold.
But what if you want to make a batch ahead of time or have leftovers? There are two options: The fridge or the freezer.
Cake pops store well in the fridge and freezer too
To store cake pops for up to a week, utilize the fridge. Again, store your cake pops in an airtight container to extend their shelf life and maintain their flavor and texture without any fuss. A resealable plastic bag that allows you to remove excess air will work well.
Now, let's talk about long-term storage beyond a week. If you're looking to keep your cake pops for more than a week, the freezer is where they should be kept. Tightly wrap each cake pop individually in plastic wrap followed by aluminum foil, then place them in a freezer-safe bag or container. Stored properly with a double layer of protection against air, cake pops can last in the freezer for up to six weeks without sacrificing flavor or quality. Any longer and the cake pops will begin to deteriorate. To thaw frozen cake pops, allow them to sit at room temperature for an hour.
How do you know if your cake pops have gone bad? Keep an eye out for any signs of spoilage, such as mold, off-putting aromas, or a change in color or texture. If you notice any of these signs, it's best to err on the side of caution and toss them out.