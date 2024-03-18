The Best Small Appliances At TIHS 2024

Forget what you thought an air fryer could be. Dreo has upgraded the air fryer for even more convenient cooking. The Dreo Chefmaker boasts it can cook almost anything, yes, anything. Previously acknowledged at the Consumer Electronics Show, this product is a convection oven but gives you more precise and flavorful meals. It also has a temperature probe and water atomizer. It utilizes a multistage Combi cooking process so your meals achieve the perfect balance of texture, aroma, doneness, and appearance.

To make this even easier, the Chefmaker app walks you through the cooking process. It'll also give you new recipes to try with video instructions. Whether you're a kitchen newbie or a seasoned cook, the Chefmaker has a function for you. You can set it to one of three modes based on your skill level, and the Chefmaker will offer corresponding actions and options.

Vice President of Sales in North America Joshua Gunn shared with Tasting Table that after becoming the number one kitchen project on Kickstarter, Chefmaker launched earlier this year. "We saw that there was a large gap in the product road for air fryers and smart ovens, so we decided we wanted to create a product that would give you the skillsets a chef would have," explained Gunn. "This is how we created the Chefmaker with Combi cook technology and it does all functions you could possibly want for fast, easy meals done elegantly and at an elevated level."