The Best Small Appliances At TIHS 2024
A quality small appliance can be the busy home chef's best friend. Having a device that cooks for you while you tend to other things can be a game-changer and lets you have delicious meals no matter your schedule. Tasting Table attended The Inspired Home Show in Chicago this weekend and had the opportunity to learn more about the best and most exciting small appliances available to purchase right now. We've compiled a list of the ones that truly stood out and would make a great investment for hard-working cooks with limited time in their schedules.
Small appliances include things such as air fryers and sous vide machines. These products cook a full meal or the bulk of your meal, allowing you to step away from the kitchen and focus on other things. The convenience of small appliances makes them valuable in the kitchen. Plus, who doesn't love an air-fried jalapeño popper? With a little planning, you can have a delicious sous vide ribe eye steak ready for you at home after a long day at work; all you'll have to do is set it up and sear it when it's ready. There's no limit to how creative you can get with these devices.
The Dreo Chefmaker
Forget what you thought an air fryer could be. Dreo has upgraded the air fryer for even more convenient cooking. The Dreo Chefmaker boasts it can cook almost anything, yes, anything. Previously acknowledged at the Consumer Electronics Show, this product is a convection oven but gives you more precise and flavorful meals. It also has a temperature probe and water atomizer. It utilizes a multistage Combi cooking process so your meals achieve the perfect balance of texture, aroma, doneness, and appearance.
To make this even easier, the Chefmaker app walks you through the cooking process. It'll also give you new recipes to try with video instructions. Whether you're a kitchen newbie or a seasoned cook, the Chefmaker has a function for you. You can set it to one of three modes based on your skill level, and the Chefmaker will offer corresponding actions and options.
Vice President of Sales in North America Joshua Gunn shared with Tasting Table that after becoming the number one kitchen project on Kickstarter, Chefmaker launched earlier this year. "We saw that there was a large gap in the product road for air fryers and smart ovens, so we decided we wanted to create a product that would give you the skillsets a chef would have," explained Gunn. "This is how we created the Chefmaker with Combi cook technology and it does all functions you could possibly want for fast, easy meals done elegantly and at an elevated level."
The Typhur Sous Vide Station
The Typhur Sous Vide Station combines the vacuum, water chamber, and timer into one convenient product. If you're new to the world of sous vide cooking, this device will guide you through the process, and you can operate it via a Typhur app on your phone. The app also includes step-by-step instructions and recipes, making this a beginner-friendly product. You can schedule when and how long the sous vide cooking runs for and monitor where your food is in its cooking process.
One of the suggested ways to make this product more convenient for users was to fill the water chamber with ice water to keep any meat or vegetables cold and bacteria-free, then begin the sous vide process while you are out. Once home, your meal has been cooked, and you can enjoy it. With so many options of food to try sous vide, you have plenty of creativity to find a new favorite meal.
Typhur Head of Sales Alex Slow explained, "The sous vide station we've created is all-in-one, so we've simplified the process and taken the guesswork out of this method of cooking for the home chef." Typhur aims to combine the latest technology with the everyday kitchen. The Typhur app for the Sous Vide Station will only get smarter and more diverse as time goes on; users can check for new recipes or information about their device and continuously enjoy new meals from their station.