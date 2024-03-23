How Much Store-Bought Frosting You Actually Need For Your Cake

Homemade frosting is undeniably better than its store-bought counterpart. However, sometimes you want to focus all of your energy on the homemade cake and just buy a premade jar of frosting to go with it. But, exactly how much store-bought frosting will you need?

If you're making a 9-inch two-layer cake — such as Tasting Table's classic yellow cake with chocolate frosting — you'll need 4 cups of frosting, which will cover the outside as well as the middle layer. Most store-bought frosting cans (including Betty Crocker and Pillsbury) contain two cups (16 ounces) of frosting, so you'll need two cans — or three if you want extra frosting on hand in case of any mess-ups or if you plan to include any decoration or writing on the cake. This is also the same amount of frosting you'll need for a 9-by-13-inch sheet cake, such as our Speculoos Cookie sheet cake.

Meanwhile, if you're making a 9-inch three-layer cake — such as our lemon poppyseed cake — you'll need 5½ cups of frosting, which is just under three containers of frosting. Since there should be a little extra, you have some wiggle room, but you can always buy a fourth container if you want more leeway. Finally, if you plan on making a cake that has more than three layers, you can stick to the rule of thumb of adding 1½ extra cups of frosting per layer.