The First Meal That Tilly Ramsay Mastered While Growing Up With A Culinary Legend - Exclusive

While growing up, Tilly Ramsay always felt inspired watching her dad, Gordon Ramsay, on his hit shows like "Hell's Kitchen" and "MasterChef." The 22-year-old knew from a young age that she wanted to cook and try to hone her skills to one day be as successful as her talented father. While promoting the new season of "MasterChef Junior," on which she's currently a judge, Tilly told Tasting Table in an exclusive interview that like many contestants on the show who are between the ages of 8 and 13, she was young when she started showing an interest in cooking.

With dad Gordon excited to teach her, Tilly explained that one of the first things she started making was cookies and cupcakes because her family was big into baking. However, the first real dish she mastered was scrambled eggs. "Dad used to just sit me up onto the counter. I used to watch him, and then I started being able to hold the spoon or put a tiny bit of the salt in. I remember that very well," she recalled.

While scrambled eggs were the first breakfast item she made, Tilly she didn't feel like a proper cook until she made a huge meal for the whole Ramsay clan. "I truly felt like I was mastering food when I did my first Sunday roast, which are massive in the U.K.," she revealed. "You sit down, and you've got roast chicken or roast pork, Yorkshire puddings, gravy, carrots, and roast potatoes."