Elevate The Flavor Of Vegetable Soup With A Splash Of Carrot Juice

There's no better way to get a variety of nutritious vegetables in your life than a bowl of vegetable soup. No matter what veggies you're most fond of, there's certain to be a soup recipe to transform them into a satisfying meal. You might often consider deliciously umami-packed vegetable broth as the base for your soup, but there's another option that adds flavor, color, and body that's often overlooked: Carrot juice. Convenient and easy to find in most grocery stores, carrot juice might just be the ingredient you've been missing to elevate your vegetable soups.

Carrot juice is a great addition to pureed vegetable soups like roasted red pepper, tomato, or beetroot soups — the color will blend right in, and the natural sweetness of carrots will provide balance for the other earthy flavors. It's also a natural addition to any soup with carrots as an ingredient, like hearty minestrone and black bean soups.