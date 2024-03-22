How Long To Cook Corned Beef In Your Slow Cooker For The Most Tender Results

Packages of pre-marinated corned beef appear in grocery stores all over America in March — one of the sure signs of spring and a nod to the Irish-American version of St. Patrick's Day celebrations. If you're new to cooking corned beef, Tasting Table's Michelle McGlinn has demystified all the details with her Crock Pot corned beef recipe. Indeed, your slow cooker is arguably the best way to cook a tough brisket because the low and slow moist method converts all of the chewy connective tissue to succulent gelatin, with fork-tender results.

Corned beef brisket will need about eight hours on low in the slow cooker to achieve that nearly magical transformation, but that's all hands-off time. The good news is the root vegetable accompaniments for a traditional corned beef dinner cook right along with the beef in the slower cooker, so this is an easy one-pot meal. An extra hour on high at the end of the slow braise will cook wedges of cabbage in the steamy broth and complete the cooking process.