Pine Needle Tea Is The Refreshing Drink You Can Make Without Going To The Store

As its name might suggest, pine needle tea is made by steeping pine needles in hot water for a flavorful, caffeine-free beverage. It's particularly popular among foodies in Korea and North America, but also enjoys a healthy fanbase in Japan, China, and Russia. There are over 100 different species of pine trees, but the needles of the Eastern white pine tree (Pinus strobus) are the most commonly used for making pine tea in North America. Korean red pine or Manchurian red pine needles are more commonly used in Korean pine needle tea-making.

The tea's flavor is piney, earthy, and slightly bitter and acidic, with subtle flavors of citrus and mint. It features a delicate light green tint and a super strong aroma. Pine needle tea is a great opportunity for cooking with foraged ingredients, but you need to know how to find the right needles. In the U.S., the three primary edible species of pine are the Eastern White Pine (Pinus strobus), Ponderosa Pine (Pinus ponderosa), and Scots Pine (Pinus sylvestris). To discern whether your pine needles are the safe kind, give 'em a good inspection. The needles should be 2-5 inches long and easily bendable. White pine needles grow in clusters (aka fascicles) of five, and Ponderosa and Scots pine needles grow in fascicles of two or three.