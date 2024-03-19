Turn To Your Air Fryer For Light And Satisfying Salmon Bites

You don't need much in the way of fancy technique to get started on your air-fried salmon bite journey, just a knife, a cutting board, and your air fryer. If you enjoy eating crispy salmon skin, feel free to keep the skin on when you cut your filet, but the texture can be a little challenging to cut through – so be sure your knife is sharp! Also, check for any pin bones in the flesh before cutting.

You'll want bite-sized cubes of fish, no larger than about an inch and a half. Keeping them all about the same size helps with even cooking. They'll need about six to eight minutes in the air fryer at 400 degrees Fahrenheit to become fork-tender and fully cooked. Salmon bites are delicious with just a simple salt and pepper seasoning or a sprinkle of a seedy spice blend like herby sesame homemade za'atar for extra crunch.

Toss them with your favorite teriyaki sauce or a simple squeeze of lemon and olive oil. Of course, the sweet heat of a Korean-inspired marinade created for air-fried salmon would be a great match, too. The sweetness makes even more caramelized corners, and the spices balance out the richness of the salmon. It's hard to go wrong here; salmon works with so many flavor combinations.