Turn Up The Heat With Tinctures To Craft The Perfect Spicy Cocktail

If you consider yourself a serious mixologist (either recreational or professional) and you're not using tinctures in your cocktails, you're leaving one of the most useful tools available simply sitting on the shelf. A great way to put tinctures to use is to add heat. The classic trifecta of flavors in bartender theory are sweet, sour, and bitter but those aren't the only options. Adding a little kick can take a subpar sipper and turn it into an eyes-wide winner.

Let's take a step back, though. Tinctures are similar to bitters but they aren't the same thing. Tinctures are highly concentrated infusions of a neutral spirit and whatever flavor the tincture is meant to convey. For spicy tinctures, that might be dried chiles or fresh jalapeño. Other tinctures will use various fruits, herbs, or vegetables to create their flavor profiles. Tinctures differ from bitters in that they are often a singular note, highly concentrated, intended to get a very specific flavor into the drink.

If you're feeling crafty, you can make tinctures yourself at home much easier than you can make bitters. All you need is a strong neutral spirit such as high-proof vodka or Everclear and something spicy. Soak your pepper of choice in alcohol and seal it in a mason jar. Shake the jar every day and strain it when it's finished. The longer you soak it, the stronger the flavor will be.