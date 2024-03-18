The 2-Ingredient Balsamic Vinegar Substitute Your Bruschetta Needs

There's hardly an easier or more versatile appetizer than crispy bruschetta. The classic Italian pairing of fresh, sweet tomatoes and aromatic basil served on a slice of toasted bread is meant to showcase the flavor of seasonal produce, brightened with the slight tang of balsamic vinegar. In a perfect world, our pantries are always stocked with everything we need, and we have room for all the bottles of condiments that every recipe calls for. In the real world, we often need to find a substitute here and there, and luckily, balsamic vinegar is one item that can be swapped out if necessary.

Balsamic vinegar's flavor profile is both sweet and acidic. Traditional balsamic vinegar is quite different from other kinds of vinegar due to the special sweet grapes used to make it and the 12-year-long (or more) aging process it undergoes. But choosing a strong, full-flavored vinegar and adding a hint of sugar will create a pretty good substitute for the real thing. About half of a teaspoon of sugar per tablespoon of alternate vinegar will do it.