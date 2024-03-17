The Easiest Method For Cutting Open A Store-Bought Cookie Dough Roll

When you're craving freshly baked cookies, sometimes the best thing to do is to buy a roll of store-bought cookie dough. If you like to have control over the size and shape of your cookies, a store-bought roll is better than pre-cut, break-and-bake cookie squares. However, there is one annoying detail about the roll — how exactly are you supposed to cut it open?

As it turns out, the easiest method may have been in front of your face this whole time — if you look at a package of a Nestle Toll House cookie dough roll, you'll notice that there's a dotted line in the red rectangle where it says the type of cookie. For example, you may find the line right underneath the words "Chocolate Chip" and right above the words "cookie dough." This line is meant to act as a guide for how to cut open the package. Simply line up your knife along the line and cut — you'll be able to remove the entire cookie dough roll, still intact.

Other brands may not have the dotted line — Pillsbury cookie dough rolls, for example, do not have the line. However, the Pillsbury roll has a white strip that you can use as a guide for cutting. If there is no straight line of any sort on the package, you can simply do your best to cut evenly along the side — even if the cut is uneven, the cookie dough roll will still come out intact.