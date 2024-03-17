14 Best Spots To Drink Wine In Paris

What's better than sipping a cold glass of Sancerre on the sidewalk of a corner bistro in buzzy Paris? Honestly, not much. Paris has a dream of a wine scene offering a treasure trove of options, from unexpected appellations to trending bottles that are hard to get your hands on. Whether you're just looking for a glass at a pre-dinner res, interested in small plates to pair with a bottle, or hoping to stand and sip while talking volatile acidity with the shop owner, Paris has it all.

After numerous trips to Paris spent sipping glasses across arrondissements and chatting with other sommeliers, I've compiled this list as a jumping-off point for any curious visitor; check the end of the article for more information on my methodology. From casual bars to trendy joints to classic bistros, these are some of the best spots to drink wine in Paris.