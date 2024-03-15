State-Of-The-Art Appliances That Could Steal The Show At IHS 2024

Heated travel mugs, smart cheesemakers, and digital cutting boards are just a few of the state-of-the-art appliances set to steal the show at the Inspired Home Show (IHS) 2024. The housewares exhibition features the latest advancements in kitchen and household technology. And poised to shake things up are a number of thoughtful and thought-provoking tools.

The equipment stands to make cooking easier, at a price and shows the exciting new directions kitchen products could be headed in the years to come. Many of these electronics are nominated for the International Housewares Association's Global Innovation Awards for their forward-thinking design. Others are the first of their kind, provoking welcome questions and challenging expectations for household tools.

Though they may not make an appearance in every kitchen, they could inspire your next kitchen purchase. Here are a handful of the products ready to catch visitors' attention at IHS 2024.