The Cut Of Lamb Jacques Pépin Prefers For Tender Results

Chef Jacques Pépin is no stranger to cooking tips, whether he's advising home chefs to buy organic eggs or teaching kids cooking from a young age. When it comes to making lamb, however, Pépin has even more tricks up his sleeve. If you're looking to make your lamb all the more tender, the French chef recommends using one, specific part of the animal: the shoulder.

As Pépin explained on his "Cooking at Home" series while making lamb chops with mushrooms, the shoulder is more moist and more tender than other parts of the lamb, including the loin. It's for these reasons that he prefers the animal's shoulder, which ranks among the best cuts of lamb. In case that tenderness isn't enough, the shoulder is also cheaper when compared to the leg. It's therefore a win-win.

Of course, cooking lamb is not as simple as merely picking out the right cut of meat. In his recipe tutorial, Pépin outlines a few additional guidelines, advising home cooks on how to choose — and prepare — the best lamb shoulder.