Krispy Kreme Releases 4 New Festive Donuts For St. Patrick's Day

St. Patrick's Day is one of the more overlooked holidays when it comes to food, McDonald's Shamrock Shake notwithstanding, and that kind of oversight is why we need Krispy Kreme. The company is most famous for its simple, iconic glazed donuts, but in recent years it has also become an assembly line of special releases for seasons, holidays, or just about any reason that may call for new flavors. Every month seems to bring a new product from Krispy Kreme, and that makes it the go-to spot if you're looking for a themed treat for holidays that don't get enough food love, from mini donuts for Mother's Day to patriotic designs for the 4th of July. The best part is that Krispy Kreme doesn't just throw some new colors onto its products; it makes entirely new creations, and for this St. Patrick's Day the store is doing just that with four new flavors and a returning fan favorite.

Krispy Kreme's St. Patrick's Day collection will be available starting March 11 for a limited time, according to a press release sent to Tasting Table. The lineup is highlighted by the Luck of the Rainbow donut, a classic glazed with green icing and a rainbow sprinkle blend that's topped with a buttercream cloud. There's also a Shamrock Cookies 'N Kreme donut, which showcases a filling made from Oreos along with a white icing dip, green drizzles, and St. Patrick's sprinkles.