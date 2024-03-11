Krispy Kreme Releases 4 New Festive Donuts For St. Patrick's Day
St. Patrick's Day is one of the more overlooked holidays when it comes to food, McDonald's Shamrock Shake notwithstanding, and that kind of oversight is why we need Krispy Kreme. The company is most famous for its simple, iconic glazed donuts, but in recent years it has also become an assembly line of special releases for seasons, holidays, or just about any reason that may call for new flavors. Every month seems to bring a new product from Krispy Kreme, and that makes it the go-to spot if you're looking for a themed treat for holidays that don't get enough food love, from mini donuts for Mother's Day to patriotic designs for the 4th of July. The best part is that Krispy Kreme doesn't just throw some new colors onto its products; it makes entirely new creations, and for this St. Patrick's Day the store is doing just that with four new flavors and a returning fan favorite.
Krispy Kreme's St. Patrick's Day collection will be available starting March 11 for a limited time, according to a press release sent to Tasting Table. The lineup is highlighted by the Luck of the Rainbow donut, a classic glazed with green icing and a rainbow sprinkle blend that's topped with a buttercream cloud. There's also a Shamrock Cookies 'N Kreme donut, which showcases a filling made from Oreos along with a white icing dip, green drizzles, and St. Patrick's sprinkles.
The Irish holiday celebration at Krispy Kreme means new flavors and free donuts
While the rainbow and Cookies 'N Kreme donuts are the most unique new offerings at Krispy Kreme this St. Patrick's Day, they are just the beginning. There are two more creations that are a little simpler but just as festive: the Plaid Party donut and Shooting Shamrock donut. The first is a "Kreme" filled donut dipped in chocolate and drizzled with green icing, and the second is a glazed donut dipped in light green icing with a green icing swirl, and topped with a shamrock-shaped sugar piece.
Finally Krispy Kreme is also bringing back an old holiday favorite with its O'riginal Glazed donut, a colorful twist on the classic Krispy Kreme that's dyed a vibrant green. And if that sounds like a fun holiday treat to you, then we have even better news: Anyone who visits a Krispy Kreme in person or at the drive-thru from March 15 through 17 can score a free O'riginal Glazed donut if they are wearing green.
The collection can be purchased by the dozen with three of each new creation, and there will also be a six-pack version of the St. Patrick's Day recipes available at select retailers. Although, we have been seeing less of Krispy Kreme in grocery stores recently, so you may need to find participating locations for the promotion on Krispy Kreme's website.