The Major Temperature Mistake You Don't Want To Make With Fondue

For true cheese lovers, there may be no better indulgence than luscious fondue. Dipping toasty bread and veggies into a perfectly melty pot of classic cheese fondue is a cozy way to share an evening with friends, which is why it's been a timeless classic. Aside from losing your speared crouton in the fondue pot, there are only a few things that can mar your meal. One of those is the mistake of overheating the melted cheese mixture –- but never fear! With a bit of caution, you can avoid the disaster of a too-hot, oily, separated fondue.

The problem results from the meltable nature of the cheese itself, which is a mixture of milk proteins, fats, and water. As the cheese melts at a low temperature, the components stay combined, similar to a well-mixed vinaigrette dressing. But as the heat rises, the milk proteins start to cling together and clump up, squeezing out the water and fats. The fat floats to the top, the water might evaporate, and the whole pot is nearly impossible to stir back together. The longer the cheese is held at high heat, the more separated it will become, completely losing the creamy texture that makes fondue so dippable.