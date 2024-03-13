Why Higher Priced Wines May Not Always Be The Best Choice, According To An Expert

Identifying the price range you're comfortable with when buying wine is an important step in keeping your weekday table red from breaking the bank. But, even if money is no obstacle, that doesn't necessarily mean you should be browsing the top shelf every time you go to the wine store. Here to help us understand the dos and don'ts of wine pricing is Amanda Davenport, General Manager and Beverage Director for Noisette Restaurant and Bakery in Denver, Colorado.

"It really depends on what occasion you are shopping for," Davenport told us. "If you're just looking for a bottle for a casual dinner, you shouldn't feel like you have to grab the most expensive option as wine of good value will do just fine." With so many wine brands to get excited about, it can be easy to get carried away and start pulling down every bottle on your bucket list. But, even if big occasions like weddings and birthdays deserve premium wine, that doesn't mean you should be paying premium prices two or three times a week to keep the party going.

Davenport says, "If you are celebrating a special occasion, or want to impress, go a little higher. Generally, you get what you pay for, and those few extra bucks can go a long way." Remember that a higher-priced wine doesn't necessarily mean higher quality, though exceptional wine does often come at an exceptional price. Do a little research beforehand to avoid being disappointed.