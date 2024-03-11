Are Red Beans And Kidney Beans The Same Thing?

Red beans star in many recipes, none more famously than a Louisiana-favorite dish called, simply, red beans and rice. Anyone who's enjoyed it as a staple side dish, or even a full go-to meal, can attest to the satisfying flavor combo and consequent full belly. What's less evident is whether the goodness in those colorful legumes comes from what's known as kidney beans or the more generically named red beans along with whether there's any difference between the two.

A quick answer to the second part is yes, there's a difference. Although both are legumes, the two types of red-hued beans have separate classifications, with kidney beans identified as Phaseolus vulgaris. The legumes commonly known as red beans, on the other hand, can also be called adzuki beans and are formally known as Vigna angularis. Some home and professional chefs alike tend to use kidney and red beans interchangeably in dishes, including in a classic red beans and rice recipe. Nutritionally, they're very similar, packed with loads of dietary fiber, protein, and a whopping amount of antioxidants. When combined with rice, red or kidney beans comprise a complete protein with a bevy of essential amino acids sitting on your plate.

However, any particularly discerning red-beans aficionado is likely to point out subtle differences. For example, red beans are considerably smaller with a round form, while kidney beans are larger with a shape resembling a human kidney. Slight variations in taste, color, and consistency further differentiate the two.