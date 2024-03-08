The Secret To Jon & Vinny's Breakfast Pizza Is Cooking The Egg Separately - Exclusive

When it comes to late-night comfort food, nothing is as satisfying as a large slice of pizza. It doesn't matter if it's Chicago, New York, or even Neopolitan. If it has mozzarella, a thick, rich tomato sauce, and an assortment of toppings, this pie is the perfect meal. While it's often devoured by families for dinner or college students during intense study sessions, there's nothing that says it can't be eaten for breakfast. As a matter of fact, at Jon & Vinny's, an Italian restaurant in Los Angeles that serves pizza all day, Jon Shook and Vinny Dotolo believe it's a great way to start the day.

"These pizzas naturally lend themselves to people wanting them in the morning. We do a breakfast pizza that has a cooked potato, that's grated and put on top of the dough and has Parmesan and has a fried egg," Shook explained during an exclusive interview with Tasting Table. It's for this reason that the chefs have several different pizzas on their menu. There's the classic that comes with cheese and your choice of meat, there's one that's served cold, but there are also two that come with potatoes and fried eggs — two ingredients that scream breakfast. For these two pizzas, the chefs do something unusual: They cook the egg separately.