Why Gordon Ramsay Believes Californian Wines Are Among The Best In The World

Gordon Ramsay has never kept his reverence for wine a secret. Ramsay, who once cooked for Princess Diana, states on his signature wines website, "Wine has always fascinated me — a complex marriage of tradition, art, science, land, and people, all captured together in a glass." Moreover, when discussing wine strongholds, the "Hell's Kitchen" host has made it known that California's vinos can hold their own against those from France, Italy, or any other winemaking region.

"My time in California has convinced me that Californian wines stand with the best in the world," said the celebrity chef. "Passionate winemakers in California's cooler climate regions are producing delicious, balanced wines that complement our cuisine."

Ramsay's feelings towards the Golden State may be why he chose to collaborate with the Monterey, California-based vineyard Seabold Cellars when creating his own line of vegan wines. With close to 3,000 wineries and 4,600 vineyards, California is definitely a powerhouse in the world of wine, but are her bottles of red, white, and rose on par with those of the French variety?