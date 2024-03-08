What Exactly Is Imperial Butter And How Do You Use It?

These days there are at least as many types of butter substitutes out there as there are different types of butter. While everyone has their own idea of what the best butter substitute is, people of a certain age likely remember their grandmothers using something called Imperial butter in their kitchens. Upon buying a pack of Imperial butter sticks for the first time and opening it up yourself, however, its difference from regular butter will be readily apparent. This will likely raise the question of what exactly is Imperial butter, and how do you use it?

First and foremost, even though it comes in both stick and tub form much like regular butter, Imperial butter is not truly butter at all. It's actually a spread made from processed vegetable oils, more like margarine. However, it is important to note that speaking in non-colloquial, legal definitions only, Imperial butter is not known as margarine either, at least in the United States. Here's everything you need to know about Imperial butter, including what it's made of, what recipes do and don't benefit from its inclusion, and the surprising history behind this popular butter substitute.