Fennel Seed Is The Flavorful Herb That Will Elevate Your Favorite Loaf Of Pumpernickel

White, wheat, rye, or pumpernickel? Whenever you face a plethora of breads, pumpernickel is never a bad choice. With a robust flavor, the hearty bread packs a distinct punch. It's a strong, dark rye bread that uses a combination of rye flour, molasses, and other ingredients. Eat a slice or two and you won't be missing anything taste-wise ... but a little extra flavor never hurts. If you're looking to switch up your go-to pumpernickel, consider adding fennel seeds. They'll infuse a loaf with notes of anise and are certain to satisfy all of your taste buds.

The reason fennel seeds tend to complement pumpernickel boils down to both taste and texture. Like caraway seeds — a common fix that deepens the flavor of rye bread — fennel seeds offer a bit of crunch, as well as that spiced, licorice-like flavor. They therefore work particularly well across dark, hearty breads. These include pumpernickel, as well as marbled rye, Russian black bread, or a tried-and-true wheat bread.

To make this flavor addition all the easier, you don't actually need that many seeds. To switch up your bread game, just remember that a little fennel goes a long way — though you can free to add more, depending on your preferences.