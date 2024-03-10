How To Use Whiskey Stones To Chill Your White Wine

We all know that whiskey stones are great for, well, chilling whiskey. But, to get the most out of your whiskey stones, you'll want to know that they can actually be used for keeping other drinks cold — including white wine. White wine is best when it's served chilled — when it's cold, the aromatics and flavors of white wine are more pronounced. Plus, it's just refreshing to enjoy a cool glass of wine in the summertime.

If you like to sip your white wine over a long period of time, then its temperature may begin to drift into room temperature territory, which we don't want. You could add ice, though that will dilute the drink — but whiskey stones won't. Additionally, whiskey stones aren't quite as cold as ice. They chill your drink by about five or 10 degrees, while ice lowers a drink 10 to 15 degrees — but, when it comes to wine, this is actually a good thing. If wine is served too cold, then the acidity will become too prominent and overtake the other aromatics and flavors.

To prepare your whiskey stones, all you have to do is store them in the freezer to keep them nice and cold so that they're ready to chill your white wine at a moment's notice. Depending on the size of the stones, you should only need one or two per glass of wine.