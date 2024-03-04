How To Get A Free Shake Shack Sandwich After The Oscars Air This Weekend

Most of the people nominated for Academy Awards go home empty-handed, but Shake Shack is making sure everybody — including us at home — wins this year. Hollywood's biggest night is coming up on Sunday, March 10, and while most people will be rooting for their favorite stars to take home the prize, if you love Shake Shack what you should be paying attention to is the running time. According to a press release sent to Tasting Table, the company is guessing how long the Oscar awards ceremony will be this year, and depending on whether the show goes over or under, you'll be able to grab a free Chicken Shack sandwich or SmokeShack burger, although unfortunately not the secret menu item that combines the two.

The promotion is being run in cooperation with marketing agency Known, which created a model that factored in data points like past run times, host, performances, and ads, to spit out a predicted run time of 3 hours and 31 minutes. If the show runs over, fans get the chicken sandwich, and if it runs under, they get the burger. The promotion will be available starting the day after the Academy Awards, and run until the following Monday, March 18. To get your free sandwich, all you have to do is place an order of $10 or more at a Shake Shack kiosk, in the app, or online and then enter the code BIGWINS at checkout to get the winning sandwich.