Yogurt Companies Can Now Their Say Products Lower Type 2 Diabetes Risk

Plenty of consumers reach for a protein-packed cup of yogurt to fill them up and fuel them through their day, but they might now have another reason to head to the yogurt aisle. This month, the United States Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approved a petition for yogurt companies to claim that their products may lower the risk of type 2 diabetes — with some caveats, that is.

The request to advertise this potential health benefit was made by Danone North America, the food producer behind yogurt brands including Oikos, Activia, and Two Good, back in 2018. In line with the vetting process for a food-related "qualified health claim," the agency reviewed studies linking yogurt to a lower type 2 diabetes risk. It concluded that though there was "limited scientific evidence" to support the claim, it was enough to make the connection. So while the agency will allow yogurt companies to advertise the link, they must note that there's limited information backing it.

The FDA will also require companies to acknowledge that the minimum serving size connected to the evidence is at least 2 cups (or three servings) of yogurt per week, and has advised "careful consideration" before promoting the connection on products with excess amounts of sugar. However, the decision ultimately allows Danone brands and its competitors, including Chobani and Yoplait, to include this claim of lowering the risk of type 2 diabetes on product labels.