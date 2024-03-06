Why You Should Avoid Water Glassing Eggs For Long-Term Storage

Preservation techniques like pickling vegetables, dry curing fish, and salting meats, are awesome ways to extend the lifespan of fresh foods. In the past, these methods were invaluable for survival when food was scarce during colder months. However, with the rise of modern-day scientific understanding, not all of these techniques are considered safe. Water glassing eggs for long-term storage is one such method that the FDA does not recommend because of the risk of salmonella and botulism that can cause food poisoning.

Water glassing is the process of submerging fresh eggs into an alkaline solution to hinder bacteria from getting inside the shells and prevent moisture from getting out. This solution used to be made with sodium silicate, also known as water glass, but is now more commonly made of powdered pickling lime (or calcium hydroxide). Often stored in jars or containers, these eggs are placed in a cool dark space, ready to be used when needed.

In the past, water glassing allowed homesteaders to preserve a glut of eggs laid by their chickens during the longer summer months (maximum egg production is reached in periods of the year where there are 16 hours of daylight). They could then use the eggs in their cooking during the fall and winter seasons when egg production stops or slows down, guaranteeing that they had a steady supply to get them through the year.