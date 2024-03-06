Use Bacon Fat To Elevate Your Pork Ribs From Plain To Award-Winning

Whether you're a seasoned chef or a home cook looking to impress, mastering the art of cooking succulent pork ribs on the grill can be a daunting task. With the right techniques and a dash of creativity, you can achieve mouthwatering results that rival your favorite barbecue joint. Take a hint from master grill experts at the American Royal World Series of Barbecue: No matter what other spices or sauces you normally use with ribs, consider adding a spoonful of bacon fat to your grilling process to baste the ribs with smoky bacon flavor for a doubly rich rack that just might win you an award.

Bacon grease is kitchen magic for many reasons, and it makes the perfect flavor addition to ribs — it adds a layer of salty, umami taste along with some additional fat to moisten lean rib meat. Don't waste this flavorful ingredient when you make bacon! If you are careful to cook your bacon properly and strain out any burnt bits, you can save bacon grease for up to three months in the refrigerator.