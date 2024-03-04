The Reason You Should Always Serve Steak On A Warmed Up Plate

Now that you know to serve steak on a warm plate there are a few other tips to keep in mind when serving a steak dinner. Firstly, even though you're probably eager to dig into the steak, it's important to let it rest before serving it. Steaks, and other meats, should rest after cooking so that the juices have time to spread through the whole cut — otherwise, the end result may be too dry. The resting period also allows for the steak to finish cooking to temperature, as it's best to take it off the heat when it's about 10 degrees under what you're aiming for. This is known as carryover cooking, when the temperature continues to rise after removing steak from the pan or grill.

Additionally, if you plan to serve the steak sliced then make sure to cut against the grain, meaning the opposite direction as the muscle fibers. The muscle fibers can be tough, so you want to slice through them to make sure that the meat is tender — cutting alongside the muscle fibers will only make the meat tougher to chew, which we certainly don't want.

