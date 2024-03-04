The 2-Ingredient Cocktail That Adds A Vanilla Twist To Orange Juice

Sometimes you're in the mood for a cocktail, but don't want to deal with pulling out a ton of different ingredients — which is exactly why it's a good idea to have some two-ingredient cocktails on hand. Here's one of those simple recipes that you need to know about: Blanc vermouth and orange juice.

We all know that orange juice works well in cocktails — from mimosas to tequila sunrises, the juice brings bright freshness. But, by pairing it with blanc vermouth, you get a heavenly combination of orange and vanilla for a sweet (but not too sweet) cocktail. To get the most out of this cocktail, you'll want to look for blanc vermouths that are vanilla-forward in their flavor profiles, such as Dolin Blanc, Lustau Rose, and El Bandarra Blanco.

To make the drink, start by preparing a highball glass filled with ice. Then, add 2 ounces of blanc vermouth and 1.5 ounces of orange juice (the fresher, the better) and stir. Top with any choice of garnish.