Waffle Canned Biscuits For A Breakfast Sandwich Like No Other
Canned biscuits are perfect for lazy mornings when you're craving a fresh, hot biscuit but don't want to do any of the work. But, they can also be used in some unexpected ways that you need to know about. One of the best ways to use canned biscuits? Put them in the waffle iron.
Turning canned biscuits into waffles is already a genius idea, but then you can take it even one step further: Use the biscuity waffles to make the ultimate breakfast sandwich. Sometimes it's just too hard to choose between a sweet breakfast, like waffles, and a savory one, like a breakfast sandwich — with this method, you combine the two to have the best of both worlds.
To do this, start by opening up the can and separating the biscuits as usual. Then, lightly grease the waffle iron and place the biscuits inside to cook for one to two minutes, or until they're golden brown. After they're finished cooking comes the best part: Picking out ingredients to go inside the sandwich.
Breakfast sandwich fillings for canned biscuit waffles
When you think of breakfast sandwiches, you probably go first to savory — and that doesn't have to change just because you're using waffles in place of the bread. You can still make the ultimate egg sandwich complete with bacon and cheese, and it will be just as good, if not better, encased between the buttery biscuit waffles. Feel free to adjust it to your preferences — cook the egg a different way or use turkey bacon instead of regular bacon, and so on. For another savory option, you can make the sandwich version of avocado toast using sliced or mashed avocado, poached egg, and tomatoes inside of the two waffles. You could also go the chicken and waffles route — fill the waffles with fried chicken and a drizzle of hot honey.
On the other hand, you may want to whip up a sandwich that has more sweetness to it if you're going to use waffles as the bread. For this, you can opt for a Monte Cristo sandwich, which typically has ham, turkey, and provolone or Swiss cheese and is topped with powdered sugar and dipped in jam. Or, you could make the ultimate egg sandwich a bit sweeter by drizzling maple syrup inside (or having it on the side for dipping), for a sandwich reminiscent of the McDonald's McGriddle. You can even swap out the bacon for maple sausage links to make it a touch sweeter.