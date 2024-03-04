Waffle Canned Biscuits For A Breakfast Sandwich Like No Other

Canned biscuits are perfect for lazy mornings when you're craving a fresh, hot biscuit but don't want to do any of the work. But, they can also be used in some unexpected ways that you need to know about. One of the best ways to use canned biscuits? Put them in the waffle iron.

Turning canned biscuits into waffles is already a genius idea, but then you can take it even one step further: Use the biscuity waffles to make the ultimate breakfast sandwich. Sometimes it's just too hard to choose between a sweet breakfast, like waffles, and a savory one, like a breakfast sandwich — with this method, you combine the two to have the best of both worlds.

To do this, start by opening up the can and separating the biscuits as usual. Then, lightly grease the waffle iron and place the biscuits inside to cook for one to two minutes, or until they're golden brown. After they're finished cooking comes the best part: Picking out ingredients to go inside the sandwich.