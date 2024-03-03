A Cold Skillet Is Key For The Juiciest Salmon

For salmon enthusiasts, achieving that perfect balance of tender, juicy flesh and crispy skin can feel like a culinary triumph. But what if there was an easy technique that is actually the secret to unlocking the juiciest salmon? The key lies in using not a hot skillet, but in a cold one. That's right, cooking delicious salmon is as simple as skipping the time it takes to preheat a skillet.

The reason this beginner-friendly method works so well has everything to do with how the salmon heats. When the fish is placed in a cold skillet, it gently cooks as the temperature gradually rises. This slow and steady approach allows the fish to cook evenly from edge to center, resulting in moist and tender flesh with a beautifully crisp skin. In contrast, starting with a preheated skillet can cause the exterior of the salmon to cook too quickly, leading to dry and overcooked fish.