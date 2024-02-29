The Important Role Of Milk Powder In The Chocolate-Making Process

Beloved across the globe, chocolate is a sweet treat, a thoughtful gift, and a richly satisfying baking ingredient. It can also be a mystery, especially considering how it journeys from far-flung cacao trees to the chocolate bars, foil-wrapped truffles, chocolate baking chips and chunks, and steaming hot cocoa drinks inhabiting our daily lives. The chocolate-making process can be intricate and nuanced, based on so many factors, including the specific type of chocolate involved.

Different surveys, including a Tasting Table poll from 2002, indicate that most Americans prefer milk chocolate over other forms. That's no surprise, given the rich, creamy texture, which obviously comes from its namesake ingredient: milk. But the way that milk is incorporated might not be what you imagine.

Though exceptions exist, most milk chocolate isn't created with fresh liquid milk stirred into the cocoa solids, cocoa butter, sugar, and other ingredients. Instead it comes in the form of milk powder. It's a dried, concentrated version of real milk, created by removing the water from the milk and grinding the remaining solids into a powder. This powder plays an important role in chocolate-making, as it imparts the thick, velvety consistency and full-bodied natural sweetness of real milk. You won't find that same smoothness or sweetness in dark chocolate, but white chocolate is another matter. It, too, benefits from the addition of milk powder.