For The Most Buttery Salmon, Break Out The Sous Vide Equipment

You can opt for a simple salt and pepper seasoning on your salmon, or amp up the flavors with herbs like thyme, rosemary, or lacy fennel fronds slipped into the sous vide bag. A little butter or olive oil helps the aromatic notes spread throughout and also prevents adjacent fillets from sticking together as they cook. After removing the air from the bag with a vacuum sealer or by dunking it into a container of water using the displacement method, the salmon is ready for cooking.

Many sous vide recipes have a relatively long cooking time due to the lower temperature, however, fish fillets are thin so the target temperature of 125 F doesn't take long to hit. For an average piece of salmon, 45 minutes in the water bath is plenty. Although that's longer than the time it takes to bake or pan-sear the fish, this hands-off method will guarantee perfect fish every time.

You can serve the salmon right out of the cooking bags when it's ready, either as is or after a quick pan sear to crisp the skin. You can also chill the bagged salmon in an ice bath and refrigerate it to serve later. The beauty of this cook-ahead method is that you'll only need to warm up the salmon for a few minutes, which makes getting dinner on the table quick and easy.