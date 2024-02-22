Michael Symon's Favorite Way To Pair Steak And Whiskey - Exclusive

Nothing conjures up the image of an old-school power lunch like washing down a nice, juicy steak with a glass of whiskey. But the combo has more going for it than just its association with "Mad Men" era glamor. In an effort to learn more about how to pair them, Tasting Table caught up with chef and Food Network fixture Michael Symon for an exclusive interview ahead of his steak and whiskey dinner at this year's South Beach Wine & Food Festival.

Symon told us that this type of alcohol and meat are natural partners from a flavor perspective. "[It's a] match made in heaven with the rich, smokey caramel flavor of bourbon ... it pairs perfectly with a steak," he explained. The complex sweetness of this beverage helps set off the rich meaty flavors, enhancing the taste of the beef.

The restaurateur said his favorite way to drink whiskey with his steak is "neat with a splash of water to really get the chance to experience the flavors." Adding a touch of water to your drink will help tame the alcohol burn, giving you a deeper appreciation of its flavor without covering up the natural taste of the whiskey.