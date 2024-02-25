24 Wines To Try If You Don't Like Wine (Yet)

At the core, wine is a craft product that's lovingly grown and carefully produced, just like the beer at your local microbrewery. Jumping from beer to wine may seem like a leap, but with the right one, it's just a little hop. This is where pét-nat wine comes in. Sara Knight described it as a "less sparkly" sparkling wine similar to beer. Knight said, "Like beer, the second fermentation happens in the bottle, often giving it a little more body and grit, like craft beers."

If that sounds right up your alley, head to your local wine store to ask a knowledgeable shopkeeper to point you toward the right flavor profile. If your choice of beer is funky and sour, try orange wine. "This is white wine made like red wine, incorporating the skins of the grapes to add texture, flavor, and oomph," Knight explained.

Not only do the seeds and skins give color, but they impart flavor, tannins, and acidity. "It's a wide spectrum because it's more about the process than a flavor profile, but generally speaking, the maceration of skins increases the texture and aromatic levels of a wine," said Nick Leo, who has found that beer lovers at his wine bar have turned into orange wine fans.

Ask for an orange wine with herbaceous, savory, and citrusy notes to mimic the hops in your favorite IPA or the juiciness of your go-to cider.