The Best Spots For A Bloody Mary In Los Angeles, According To A Local

Ready to say farewell to the mimosa? Whether you're looking to brunch the weekend away or simply prefer a savory cocktail over a sweet one, the Bloody Mary is a classic concoction. Though it is typically made with vodka, many restaurants in Los Angeles have branched out with the Bloody Maria, made with tequila instead, proving just how versatile the tomato juice base truly is. A Bloody Mary is also considered as the ultimate hangover cure, making it a popular drink for when you need a little hair of the dog. That said, this antioxidant-filled cocktail can be enjoyed at any time of the day.

While the most classic Bloody Mary garnishes are olives, lemon wedges, and celery stalks, several LA restaurants have taken things to the next level by topping the scarlet cocktail with grilled cheese sandwiches, sliders, charcuterie skewers, and even jumbo shrimp. From Santa Monica to East LA, these restaurants are where you can find a heavenly Bloody Mary in the City of Angels.

As a longtime Los Angeles resident, I've visited numerous restaurants citywide in an ongoing quest to find the best Bloody Mary, and these are some of my favorites.