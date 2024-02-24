The French Fry Disaster Martha Stewart Only Suffered Once

Martha Stewart has shared countless cooking tips over the years, from using clarified butter to making scrambled eggs, cooking lobster in vodka, and employing a slotted spoon to easily de-rib kale. Lucky for us, she's just as inclined to share her kitchen mishaps as well as her successes to prevent us from making the same mistakes. As she explained in an episode of "Martha Stewart's Cooking School," one such disaster (that Stewart only suffered once before learning her lesson) was overcrowding a Dutch oven with French fries, which caused the hot oil inside to bubble over and make a dangerous mess.

Crowding a pot with an abundance of fries not only causes displacement, making the oil level rise, but also forces the oil to surge because the heat from the fat drives off the moisture in the fries, generating small bubbles of rising steam. The greater the volume of food, the larger the volume of bubbles that rush up at once, which in turn forces the oil upwards.

This is dangerous because the oil can cascade over the sides of a pan, spill onto the floor, and cause burns to the skin. It also makes a huge mess on a stovetop that's very tricky to clean; you'll have to wait for the oil to cool down first before you can mop it up safely and get back to finishing your recipe. Overcrowding the pan also reduces the temperature of the oil, which can cause your fries to clump together as they cook, absorb extra fat, and become soggy and grease-logged instead of beautifully crisp.