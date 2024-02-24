Never Make The Mistake Of Cooling Chiffon Cake Right Side Up

For anyone who may be unfamiliar, chiffon cake is a type of sponge cake that has a light and fluffy texture — it's similar to an angel food cake, although there are a couple of differences in the ingredient list. Chiffon cake's key ingredients are flour, egg whites, egg yolks, sugar, and oil, whereas angel food cake requires only egg whites and uses no oil (or any other type of fat).

Thus, chiffon cake has a bit more density than angel food cake, despite still being quite light. All in all, nailing this balanced consistency is important to successfully baking a chiffon cake, which can be daunting, but luckily there are a few tricks that can help you achieve this. One key part of the process? Cooling the chiffon cake upside down.

Chiffon cake — which you will likely bake in an angel food cake pan (also known as a tube pan) — needs to cool completely before you remove it from the pan. Otherwise, the air bubbles could collapse, which would make the consistency too dense. To ensure that your chiffon cake keeps its proper height and airiness — and doesn't collapse in on itself — it's recommended that you place the entire pan upside down and let everything cool completely before removing it.