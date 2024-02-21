13 Popular Tasty Bite Ready-To-Eat Meals, Ranked

The ready-to-eat meal market has seen unprecedented growth in recent years. One report shared by Global Newswire estimates these foods, which include everything from frozen pizzas to breakfast sandwiches, are expected to be valued at nearly $188 billion by 2030. This rise is attributed to more folks spending less time preparing food, as well as college students looking to have easy meal options at their disposal.

Although convenience foods are often associated with unhealthy ingredients and bland flavors, brands like Tasty Bite offer veggie-packed products that taste similar to takeout Indian, without the takeout involved. Instead, consumers can open the packet with scissors, pop it into the microwave, and wait for about a minute for their hot, steamy Indian favorites.

Tasty Bite sent us some of their vegetarian and vegan ready-to-eat meal pouches for this review, most of which are available at grocery stores across the country. Among the factors we examined for each one of these pouches were the consistency, overall flavor, and use of aromatic ingredients. We wanted foods that would scratch the itch for takeout without requiring us to leave our kitchens.