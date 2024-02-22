Why You Should Avoid Making Beef Tenderloin In The Slow Cooker

There are many things in this life that spark joy, and say what you want, but for many of us a slow cooker is one of them. There's just something sanguine about the set-it-and-forget-it ease of the cooking tool and the way it gently coaxes certain foods to perfection. Beef tenderloin is another of life's joys, an achingly-tender cut of beef that is understandably luxurious. In a perfect world it would be natural to pair these two, but in reality that would be a mistake; a slow cooker is just the wrong tool for the job and would render less-than-stellar beef tenderloin.

Beef tenderloin demands quick, high-heat cooking in a dry environment to create that coveted caramelized crust while maintaining a juicy interior. This method allows for the Maillard reaction, where the sugars and amino acids in the meat undergo a complex chemical reaction, enhancing flavor and texture. Slow cookers, by design, operate at low temperatures over an extended period, and their enclosed environment retains moisture. While this is ideal for tougher cuts of meat that benefit from long, slow cooking to break down collagen and tenderize, it can lead to an undesirable texture for beef tenderloin, which thrives on a drier, high-heat environment.