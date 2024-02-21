The Textural Mistake You Need To Avoid When Cooking Meats For Gumbo

Cooking gumbo properly is a labor of love, requiring attention to detail and patience to achieve the rich and complex flavors. The foundation of any great gumbo lies in its ingredients, especially the flavorful meats. Along with its aromatic base of onion, celery, and bell peppers, the Louisiana specialty often includes a wide variety of meats such as Andouille sausage, chicken, and seafood like shrimp or crab which should all be added at different stages of cooking to make sure they are simmered to perfection and not tough or overcooked. Getting the texture of all the meat just right is one of the finer points of learning to make a good gumbo.

Poultry and sausage should go in the pot first so they're fully cooked, and seafood should be added at the last minute, allowing just enough time to fully cook. Having an intuitive understanding of how long the proteins need to cook lets you be creative without fear of overcooked, stringy meat in your masterpiece, or the worst mistake, uncooked chunks of chicken.